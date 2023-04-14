Family of three killed in N3 horror crash to be laid to rest on Saturday, as the daughter remains critical

Durban - Three members from a Newcastle family died and a fourth one is in hospital following a multiple vehicle pile-up on the N3 North between Hilton and Cedara on Monday. Ralph Francis, his wife Michelle and son Matthew died at the scene, while the couple's daughter is in a critical condition in hospital. The family had spent the Easter weekend in Durban and were returning home.

Francis' uncle and employer, Salis Marimuthu, said: “Ralph was born and brought up in Umhlatuzana in Durban. They moved to Newcastle a few years ago. “Ralph worked in my engineering company as the fleet manager. He was hard-working and helpful. He never used the word 'no'. He helped anyone who asked him for a hand. They were a lovely family. Michelle was a housewife and kind. Matthew was still in school and Janine was studying to be a teacher. "At this stage, we still do not know how the accident happened. I’m still in shock. It's difficult to anticipate justice for something we know nothing about.

“The feeling of losing loved ones makes you think that the Department of Transport should have stricter restrictions for trucks and cars. Trucks should also not be travelling together. Accidents can be avoided that way. “What happened to Ralph and his family is heartbreaking. He was involved in the church. For him to die this way is devastating." The three funerals are expected to take place on Saturday.

At the time of going to print, the KZN Department of Transport had confirmed that more than 40 vehicles were involved in the accident, and five people were killed. The southbound road between Hilton and Cedara, Johannesburg bound, and the N3 North (Durban bound) was closed to accommodate recoveries and provision of access by emergency services to the accident scene. Vehicles were diverted from the Liberty Mall off-ramp to alternative routes such as the R103. Various interventions were made, including setting up shelter in the uMngeni Town Hall and activating an emergency contact centre.

"The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing," said the department in one of its initial statements. Sipho Hlomuka, KZN MEC for Transport, said: “We acknowledge the magnitude of this horrific accident and the trauma felt by all those involved is unbearable. We once again wish to send our deepest condolences to all the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries. "As provincial authorities, we are hugely disappointed with the fatal crashes recorded during this Easter weekend. We appeal to those who will be continuing with their journey and those who are still going to embark to be on high alert and ensure maximum adherence to traffic regulations.”