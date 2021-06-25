Family seek witnesses in fatal M4 Durban crash

Durban: Five days after celebrating his 21st birthday on June 6, Quwin Thulsi died when his car overturned while en route to college. Thulsi, of Tongaat, was travelling in a Nissan Almera on the M41 towards the M4 freeway on June 9 when the incident happened.

The second-year BCom accounting student at Varsity College sustained head injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and he then transferred to the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital later that evening. Tashnee Bhika, Thulsi's cousin, said while at the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, his condition did not improve. She said the family raised funds to have him admitted to St Augustine’s Hospital on June 11 but he died. Bhika said Quwin and his younger brother, Sashwin, delivered food hampers on the morning of the incident.

“Quwin was dedicated to doing seva (selfless service) and devotional work. He was also humble and family-orientated. That day, my cousins delivered food hampers to a school in Verulam. Quwin thereafter left alone for college. We don’t know what happened thereafter. Now, all we want is some form of closure as to what happened. We appeal to eyewitnesses to come forward with any information or video footage relating to the incident.” Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated. Bhika can be contacted on 065 855 0103.