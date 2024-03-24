Footage shows man (71) stabbed, robbed for R100

A Shallcross pensioner who was on his way to the shop, was stabbed to death and robbed of R100 on Monday morning. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, hours later.

It showed the 71-year-old man being followed onto a pathway between Cathedral Street and Klaarwater Road. The suspect was captured attacking the elderly man, before fleeing the scene. The pensioner took a few steps before he stumbled and fell to the ground. He died at the scene. Previn Vedan, a community leader in Shallcross, said he was saddened and disturbed by the brutal attack on the man. “No one should ever have to endure such a horrific ordeal, especially not our elderly residents who deserve our utmost respect and protection,” Vedan said.

He said this incident was a reminder of the importance of prioritising safety and security measures within the community. Vedan said increased police patrols and participation in the CPF’s neighbourhood watch program was essential. Vishal Lachman, chairperson of the Shallcross Community Policing Forum (CPF) and PRO of the Chatsworth CPF, said the community was in shock after this incident.

He said this was an isolated incident and they were now focused on educating the elderly on safety. “We are looking to get police to go out to the old age organisations to educate them on how to safeguard themselves. We have partnerships in place with almost all security companies in our community, both that service the area and that do not. Their assistance has made a big difference within the community,” he said. To curb crime, the CPF initiated street representatives who assist with reporting incidents that occur in their area and follow patterns and trends like time of crime and types of crime.

“It is crucial for residents to be the eyes and ears for the authorities and the CPF, and speak out against criminal activity and suspicious behaviour. “If possible, join a patrol group for day or night patrols in the area and attend the monthly community meetings held every first Monday of the month. Together, we can ensure that crimes against the vulnerable people in our community do not occur,” Lachman added. The CPF urged residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid risky situations, especially when alone or in unfamiliar places; ensure all doors and windows are locked, and consider installing security measures like alarms or motion sensors.

Staying connected, Lachman said, was also important. “Keep in touch with friends, family, and neighbours, and let someone know your whereabouts when going out alone. Be cautious with strangers. Avoid sharing personal information or engaging with unfamiliar individuals, especially if they seem suspicious. “Trust your instincts. If something feels wrong or uncomfortable, trust your gut and take steps to remove yourself from the situation,” he added.

Nilesh Maharaj, a community leader in Shallcross, said the area was not given priority in terms of policing. “Another problem is that the community is not reporting crime, be it petty or major crime. We need to report all crimes. But we also know that there is a lack of reporting due to police not following up on matters. Crime has been escalating in the area for some time. Besides the community doing what they can do, we do not have sufficient police presence to deter criminals,” he said. Maharaj added that the metro police had been on board with helping to prevent crime by conducting regular patrols, but that was not enough to curb crime.