’For a life to be taken at such a young age is heartbreaking,’ says grandmother of murdered teenager

Durban: The police have arrested two suspects after three men shot and killed a 17-year-old youth in the suburb of Sydenham, in Durban, authorities said, while a third suspect has fled on foot. Jarrell Somana was walking on Butcher Road in Sydenham, Durban, on Sunday afternoon when he was shot repeatedly. It is alleged that three gunmen alighted from a vehicle and fired at the 17-year-old, who lived in Wentworth.

Somana ran into nearby premises and allegedly tried to hide under a bus parked on the property but the gunmen followed him and continued to shoot at him. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. His family said they have not yet come to terms with his killing. "We really don't know what to say," said Cookie Edwards, his maternal grandmother.

"For a life to be taken at such a young age is heartbreaking." Edwards said Somana lived with his dad's family. "All we know is that he was visiting friends and his cousins in Sydenham when the incident occurred."

She said Somana was a pleasant child who had many friends. "But with that said, we don't know what our children are up to on the outside. We are all still grappling with what happened. His mum and two younger brothers are devastated." Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said officers from the Sydenham Trio Task Team and a local security company responded to the incident and pursued the suspects.

"The suspects were spotted as they drove through 45th Cutting Avenue. When the suspects reached a dead end they opened fire on police officials before abandoning their vehicle." Mbele said two suspects, aged 26 and 27, were arrested, while the third suspect fled into the bushes. "Police seized two firearms and seven rounds of ammunition, which will be subjected to ballistic testing. Investigations by police revealed that the recovered vehicle was hijacked in Ntuzuma last month."

The suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Shawn Herbst, a spokesperson for Netcare 911, said the victim was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic, but he showed no signs of life. This is the second known shooting in Sydenham for this year. Last month, Jared Johnstone, 35, of Keal Road, was shot and killed across the road from his home. He died at the scene.