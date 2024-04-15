Four youngsters killed after BMW crashes into Joburg car dealership

FOUR youngsters have been killed after a BMW they were travelling in, crashed into the roof of a car dealership in Johannesburg, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Three of the deceased have been identified as Taahir Mohammed, Fardeen Rhemtula and Mateen Ghood, from Polokwane, Limpopo.

The other occupant, Zayan Chaya, was from the Mokopane area in Limpopo. Johannesburg Emergency Management Service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, confirmed that the vehicle was travelling on the M1, south, in the direction of the Johannesburg CBD before it lost control and veered off the road. The vehicle then plummeted – an estimated two to three storeys – before it landed on the roof of the Motus Toyota Parktown dealership, on Empire Road.

“The vehicle was driving in the direction of the Joburg CBD. It was a white BMW, 4 series. There were four male occupants and all were declared deceased,” he said. “It is believed, the driver may have lost control as they neared a corner above the dealership. This is where the car is believed to have crashed before landing on the roof of the dealership. The dealership is around two or three storeys below the road they were driving on, so it was quite a high drop down to the dealership.

“When we got to the scene, the security guard at the dealership opened up the area for us to try and access the crash site. All the occupants were trapped inside the vehicle and we had to use our technical equipment to extract them,” Mulaudzi said. There were no reported injuries at the dealership where the car landed. The POST confirmed with an employee from the Motus Toyota branch that the vehicle had landed on their premises. She did not want to be named.

“Nobody got hurt here on our side. The vehicle did land on our roof. I don’t know exactly how it happened, but that bridge is really high from where we are here at the dealership,” she said. From images on social media, the roof of the dealership appeared to be caved in at the section where the car landed. The four deceased occupants were from Limpopo but studying in Gauteng, according to a post by the Laudium Sun Page.