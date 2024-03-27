Get ready for the Festival of Chariots

The anticipated Durban Festival of Chariots – Feast for the Soul will be held at the North Beach Bay of Plenty lawns and amphitheatre from Friday until Monday from 11am to 9pm. The 2km Sunshine Parade is scheduled for Friday at 10.30am. It will start opposite the Tropicana Hotel on upper Marine Parade to the amphitheatre. There will be a shuttle service from 9am from the festival site to the parade starting point. The Sunset Parade will take place on Monday from 5pm from the festival site and will return to the venue.

A new addition to the festival is The Soul Quest. Go on a 45-minute mission alone, as a couple, in a team or as a family. On completion of each task, you will be awarded a colour-coded sticker to add to your score card. Use your completed score card to claim your prize. Tasks can be completed in any order. The tasks include a 360 Photo Booth whereby you take a selfie and upload it to your social media. You must tag: #ChariotFestDBN #Feastforthesoul. Then there is Soul Quest – A Story, where you complete a soul journey through interactive storytelling; Breeze of Tranquility – Prayer Flags, where you need to complete the centuries-old tradition of writing your heartfelt prayers or intentions on a flag and hoisting it high, sending your hopes and dreams into the universe. Finally, there is Mantra Park where you will Chant 108 Hare Krishna maha-mantras. The sky will be lit up with an aerial fireworks display on Saturday at 9.30pm.