Girlfriend appears in court over murder of Phoenix man stabbed with kitchen knife

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - AS FAMILY members of Yogan Moodley performed his last rites on Tuesday, his girlfriend, Alisha Balgobind, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court charged with his murder. On Saturday night, Moodley, 30, was stabbed with a kitchen knife on his left arm, the left side of his ribcage, his groin and buttocks at their rented outbuilding in Cardinal Road, Phoenix. He was taken to Life Mount Edgecombe Hospital for treatment but died on Sunday morning. Balgobind, 27, who is unemployed, was arrested on Sunday by Detective Warrant Officer Clement Chetty from Phoenix SAPS. She appeared before magistrate Rajesh Parshotam and is being represented by legal aid attorney Suhana Ramcharan.

Balgobind was released on bail of R2000.

In terms of her bail conditions, she has to report to the Phoenix police station every Saturday before 6pm.

The case was adjourned to December 9.

The court heard that the couple began to argue after they had supper and drinks with their landlord. The couple had been dating since last year and moved in together on October 4.

According to a source, who asked not be identified, the argument escalated into a physical fight. At some point a knife was used.

Rishan Govindsamy, the landlord’s son, heard shouting and went to the outhouse. He found Moodley covered in blood and Balgobind was trying to stop the bleeding.

Govindsamy took him to the hospital.

Moodley was cremated at the Verulam Crematorium. His family declined to comment on the incident.

Balgobind’s father, Sudesh, said his daughter acted in self-defence and had sustained bruises to her face, arms and chest.

“I only found out in these last few days that she was being abused. I am standing by her through all of this. It is tough.”

Balgobind said his daughter and Moodley were friends for many years and began dating last year.

“He seemed friendly and was a good person. Alisha is also a very calm and cool person. I am in shock with what has happened.”

POST