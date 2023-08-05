‘God helped me’ says Durban pastor held at gunpoint during sermon

It was the presence of God, said Pastor Colin Pillay, that gave him the strength to remain calm during a robbery at the Emmanuel Community Church in Tea Estate, Verulam, last week. The church was hosting its midweek prayer service when five armed men entered and robbed 25 congregants of their valuables.

The men also locked the children in a toilet. In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, Pillay is seen delivering a sermon, then stopping when the robbers enter and one of them points a gun at him. Pillay is seen raising his hands while the robber searches him. The robber takes his wallet, car keys and tablet. The robber then removes money from the wallet before throwing it on the floor. The pastor picks up the wallet and, moments later, the robber takes the television set.

In addition to being a pastor, Pillay is also a metro police officer and has more than 25 years of experience. “I was preaching about serving the will of God and serving your own generation when I saw a group of men at the entrance of the church. They all wore masks. The first and second robbers cocked their guns and the first robber shouted ‘all down!’ “He wanted members of the congregation to lie on the floor.

“At this moment the second suspect came toward me. I felt the presence of God around me and a calmness. I realised that if I reacted as a cop then I would jeopardise everyone. I stood in front with my hands raised to show them I did not have anything to hide.” He said the robber took his tablet, car keys and wallet. “I asked for my wallet back because it had my identification as a police officer and I did not want them to see that because I feared it might provoke them to hurt us. I was just grateful to God that no one was hurt.”

Deon Govender, a congregant, was at the sound desk when the men walked in. “They positioned themselves around the church. One went to Pastor Pillay and the others began stealing from the congregation. They were looking for jewellery, car keys, cash and cellphones. “My daughter was locked in the toilet. She is still shaken by the incident. They took three cars, including mine, before fleeing. Two vehicles were found near the church not long after the robbery. The third vehicle is still missing.”

Govender said this was the fourth robbery at the church. “The church used to have services under a carport in Trenance Park. It has only been around for seven years. A businessman allowed us to use his land to build the church. The building was completed in December 2021.” He said in January last year they had two break-ins. In one incident, cables were stolen.

“In June this year, the wire fence around the church was stolen and now this robbery. We have installed an alarm system to help prevent these attacks. Many of our members come from poor backgrounds and we are trying to serve them. “We try to provide meals to the community when we can and offer counselling to congregants as well.” Pastor Steven Naidoo, the head of the church, said he lived in Eshowe and travelled to Durban every Thursday.

“I stay in Durban from Thursday through to Sunday. These robbers were professionals. They knew what they wanted and were aggressive. We have decided to postpone the midweek service until we can beef up security.” After watching the video, Visvin Reddy, the leader of African Democratic Change political party, said: “My heart raced as I watched the panic and fear on the face of the pastor in the church. I could only imagine the fear that was felt by the churchgoers. I was filled with anger, disbelief and shock that such a senseless act of violence could occur in a place of worship. “I could not believe that the criminals responsible for these atrocities had absolutely no regard for human life or the sanctity of a holy place. It was a brazen and barbaric act that left me sickened and horrified.

“It is clear to me that these individuals have no conscience and must be brought to justice before they can commit further acts of violence. “I call upon the police authorities to act with speed and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. “It is time for us to stand together and make it clear that we will not tolerate such behaviour in our communities. We must fight against violence and injustices in all forms, and we cannot rest until those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”