Greytown farmer shot dead in alleged cattle dispute described as a kind man

Durban: A Greytown sugar-cane farmer was shot and killed following an alleged argument with a neighbouring cattle farmer on Sunday afternoon. Ajay Haripersaad, 58, who owned Graceland Farm in Munden, outside of Greytown, was allegedly trying to impound stray cattle that was grazing on his property. It is alleged an argument ensued with the cattle-farmer, who arrived at the farm.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said: “Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of a 58-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand.” She said a 75-year-old man handed himself over to the Greytown SAPS on the same day. “He will appear in court soon for murder.”

Rajendra Maharaj, a friend of Haripersaad, said: “From what we know, Ajay was trying to impound some cattle grazing on his farm. It was during this time that the owner arrived and an argument took place and Ajay was shot. One of his (Ajay) workers, who was also there, ran home to tell his wife." Maharaj, the chairman of the Greytown Child Welfare Society, said the father of three was a kind man. “I met him and his family years ago. He has always had a good heart. He sponsored the lights for our events and his daughter performed traditional dance items. This is a tragic loss to our community."