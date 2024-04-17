Gun salesman accused of killing cop appears in court

AFTER more than five months behind bars, a Pietermaritzburg man accused of killing a police officer in an alleged road rage attack was released on bail.

Asad Haniff Ramjan, 29, an employee at a gun shop in Pietermaritzburg, allegedly shot Constable Thabani Gwala during an altercation. The incident occured on Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg, on November 13.

Constable Gwala, 35, of KwaSwayimane, was a member of the Public Order Policing Unit based at the Alexandra Police Station. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Ramjan was arrested and thereafter charged with murder. He appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was released on R10 000 bail. The matter has been adjourned to May.