'Happy' Lenasia mom's life cut short in murder-suicide

Durban - A LENASIA mother who had just moved into her own home and planned to get married was shot and killed, allegedly by her partner, in a murder-suicide on Saturday. Jayshree Singh, 26, an administrator, was shot in the head allegedly by Reshaad Moosa, 37, who turned the gun on himself. A week earlier the couple moved into their home in Nirvana Drive, Extension13. Singh’s sister, Manisha Govender, said her sister appeared happy. “She is a private person, especially with her love life, but she was in a happy place as far as we saw,” said Govender.

“They had just moved into their own place. She said she was going to convert to Islam and that they were planning on doing the Nikah (Muslim wedding). Only they would know what really transpired that day.”

Govender said since the incident, their family did not resent Moosa’s family.

“We have seen his family and they are dealing with the same amount of pain. We know they loved Jayshree just as much as we did and they’d even asked to attend her funeral.

“We don’t have any anger, hatred, or ill-feelings, and right now we all need to heal as it’s a traumatising incident for everyone.”

She said Singh’s 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship was not present at the time of the incident.

“She was with my mom, and my sister was supposed to fetch her later that day. She understands that her mother has died but we have to be strong and support her.”

Govender said her sister wanted to give her daughter the best that she could.

“She was a wonderful mother, daughter and sister, who will forever be missed.”

Singh’s childhood friend, Maxine Naidoo, said: “She was like my baby sister. We played together and were in and out of each other’s homes every day.

“We also confided in each other. I know she started dating Reshaad about a year ago, but they broke up in April after he allegedly hit her.

“Jayshree said she had gathered enough courage to leave but I didn’t know they got back together until about two weeks ago after she posted pictures of them on her WhatsApp.

“I didn’t ask her or say anything as I didn’t want to lose her as a friend and she seemed happy.”

Naidoo said she spoke to Singh last Thursday. “The conversation was not like our normal conversations. She asked me questions about my wedding that was last November. She wanted to know if she had met anyone or if she stayed for the reception. It was like she needed confirmation and that there was someone present listening.”

She said she messaged Singh the following day.

“Something just did not feel right. I asked her if she was okay but the messages were read and there was no response. I checked later on WhatsApp and saw that she was last online that evening but there was still no response.

“On Saturday, my brother called to tell me that Jayshree had been shot and had died. I could not believe it. I haven’t slept and cry thinking about what she must have gone through.”

Moosa’s family declined to comment

He was buried at the Lenasia Cemetery on Sunday and Singh was cremated at the Avalon Crematorium on Tuesday.

Captain Mavela Masondo, Gauteng police spokesperson, said a case of murder and suicide was being investigated.

Masondo said a neighbour found the couple.

“Both had bullets wounds to their heads.”

He said a firearm lay on the ground next to the man.

