Hindu Priest's throat slit during robbery

Durban: Police are investigating a case of murder following the killing of a Hindu priest in Richards Bay a week ago. Pundit Mano Maharaj, 74, who is formerly from Greenwood Park in Durban, moved to Richards Bay a few years ago and was living by himself in a complex in Arboretum.

Last Wednesday, he was due to pick up a domestic worker from a relative’s home, and when he failed to arrive, the relative tried to call him. However, his cellphone went unanswered. The relative then called a neighbour who said Maharaj’s car was not in his parking bay. Worried, the relative sent two other family members to investigate. Heram Maharaj, the priest’s brother, said when the two family members got to the home, the door was closed but unlocked.

"As they walked into the bedroom, they saw my brother lying on his bed. A pillow was placed over his face. One of the relatives removed the pillow, only to realise he was dead. His throat had been slit." He said his brother’s car, a Honda Ballade, jewellery, a TV, ATM cards and a cellphone were missing. "We suspect this was a robbery. I believe the suspect was known to my brother because he lived in a complex with a gate that could only be opened by those who lived in the complex. There were also no signs of breaking and entry. We are waiting for the police to give us feedback on their investigations."

Heram Maharaj said his brother had moved to the area from Greenwood Park about two years ago with his wife, Neermala. "They did not have any children. Neermala's health was not so good, and they decided to move to Richards Bay so she could spend more time with her family. She died about four months ago. Her death was difficult for my brother. "We had a close relationship. He was older than me by two years. We spoke on the phone every week. He always wanted to know if I was doing well."

Heram, who is also a Hindu priest, said he would often ask Maharaj for help and advice if he needed clarity on certain prayers or teachings. "He had a wealth of knowledge when it came to the scriptures. My brother was a mentor not only to me but to other young priests. He was a humble and kind soul. My brother would not even harm a fly." He said he was still struggling to understand why someone would kill him.

"His death was so brutal. How much hate must one person have to commit such an act? Why not take what you want and then leave? He was an old person. He had a stroke a few years ago and could not move around very fast. In this situation, he would have been defenceless. "My prayer is whoever is responsible for killing him must be found and must stand trial for the crime before he or she does the same thing to someone else." Maharaj was cremated at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Saturday.

Pundit Satish Maharaj, a colleague, said he had studied with Maharaj in the early ’80s under the tutorship of Pundit Jamana Dube Maharaj. Satish said in the ’90s, Maharaj served as a secretary of the Purohit Mandal of the Shree Sanathan Dharma of South Africa. "He did a sterling job as a pundit. He was meticulous in all of his duties. He was well versed in the scriptures. His death is a tragic loss. It is sad. I pray for justice. His death should be a wake-up call for the justice system. They should leave no stone unturned until the person or persons responsible is found. When religious leaders are attacked, one must question the stability of our society."

Rishipaul Maharajh, the vice president of Shree Sanathan Dharma Sabha of South Africa, said: "We learned with sadness of Punditji's tragic demise. We are aware of his work in the Hindu community. He will be sorely missed by the priest's fraternity and by the Hindu community." Davie Coetzee, the chairperson of the community policing forum (CPF) in Richards Bay, said petty crime was a problem in the area. "Almost every day, we have reports come through on our WhatsApp CPF groups about people jumping over fences to steal chairs, hosepipes and other garden items."

Coetzee said Maharaj's death was the first serious crime incident since 2019 when Shaffey Kallow, 43, a businessman, his son Abu Bakri, 17, a Grade 11 pupil at Richardsbaai Hoërskool, and their neighbour, Basil Naidoo, 61, a retired procurement officer, were killed. "They also lived in a complex, and it was also a robbery. Patrols are conducted regularly to ensure the safety of residents." Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of murder was being investigated by the Richards Bay SAPS.