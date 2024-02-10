'Kidnapped' teen found

Azeera Barath, 14, who was allegedly kidnapped near her school on Monday, has been found.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who was assisting with locating the girl, confirmed that she was found and a suspect was arrested in Redcliffe, Verulam.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for Rusa, said the teenager was receiving medical attention.
On Monday, Azeera's father informed Rusa that his daughter, a Grade 7 pupil, went to a nearby tuckshop after school.
“Other pupils witnessed her being forced into a nearby sugar cane plantation by a lone suspect... Her family conducted a search of the area without success. Her father further stated that the suspect was known to the family,” said Balram.