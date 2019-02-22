Saras Ramadeen was injured in the arm during an attempted hijacking at her home in Shakaskraal.

Durban - A grandmother was shot while coming to the rescue of her teenage granddaughter during an attempted hijacking outside their Shakaskraal home. Saras Ramadeen, 64, was inside her home when she heard Ashmika, 18, cry out for help. Minutes before the shooting, Ashmika was seated in their yard, waiting for her boyfriend, Jody Govender, who had just arrived from prayer at a mosque.

“He was seated in his VW Golf which was parked near my relative’s home, when two men approached his vehicle. They grabbed Jody and pushed him to the back-seat of the car. My uncle who saw what was happening shouted for me, saying Jody was being hijacked,” Ashmika said.

Ashmika ran to his assistance.

“One of the hijackers caught me by the hair and hit me with the gun. He then dragged me on to the road. I was screaming for my grandmother to help me. He threw me to the ground and held the gun to my head. I thought he was going to shoot me.”

Hearing her screams for help, Ramadeen went outside.

“When the man saw me coming he fired a shot at me. I felt an intense burning sensation in my arm and all I could see was blood. I turned around and ran back inside the house but he continued to fire at me,” said Ramadeen.

The suspects then ran off without taking anything.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of attempted hijacking and attempted murder was being investigated.