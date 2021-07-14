KZN man shot in the head while allegedly fleeing looters

Durban: Shailen Singh was killed allegedly while trying to flee from looters in Newlands West on Monday morning.

Singh, 26, a technician for Mzansi Security, was on his way to work when he was shot in the back of the head. He died at the scene. Hassan Ebrahim, his brother-in-law, said: "We found out about his death after seeing a video on social media. It is a difficult time for us."