KZN man shot in the head while allegedly fleeing looters
Durban: Shailen Singh was killed allegedly while trying to flee from looters in Newlands West on Monday morning.
Singh, 26, a technician for Mzansi Security, was on his way to work when he was shot in the back of the head. He died at the scene. Hassan Ebrahim, his brother-in-law, said: "We found out about his death after seeing a video on social media. It is a difficult time for us."
Ebrahim said he was the breadwinner for his wife, Sharon, and his mother.
"We advised him to stay home but he was dedicated to his job. The government is to blame for everything that has happened. We want those responsible caught."
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “According to Newlands East SAPS records, no such incident reported. Kindly liase with your source to advise the family to report the matter to the police if it is true."
IOL