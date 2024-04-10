Independent Online
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Links to drive-by shooting that killed mom, daughter in December last year

According to a police source, the suspect allegedly shot at officers while trying to evade arrest, in Mount Edgecombe, last night.

The crime scene in Springfield. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 2h ago

Police have shot dead a suspect believed to be linked to the drive-by shooting that killed a mother and daughter on Inanda Road, Springfield, in December last year.

The operation was conducted by the Hawks Provincial Tracking Team, Anti-Gang Unit, PMB K9, TRT, Metro Police ORS, Hawks Protection Services, Magma Security and Investigations and Fidelity SIU.

According to a police source, the suspect allegedly shot at officers while trying to evade arrest, in Mount Edgecombe, last night.

In December, the mother and daughter were travelling in an SUV when they came under attack.

At the time of the incident, Garrith Jamieson, the director of ALS paramedics, attended the scene.

He described the scene of the shooting as total chaos.

He said they found a bullet riddled SUV in the middle of the road and the two occupants inside the vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body.

The POST

