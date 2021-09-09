Man killed while helping accident victims on M4 Durban highway

Durban: Sheldon Govender had planned on opening a car wash in October, but he died before this could happen. He was knocked down and killed while helping friends at the scene of an accident last Saturday on the M4 southbound, near the La Lucia off-ramp. The 26-year-old, of Foresthaven, Phoenix, sustained severe injuries and died in hospital three days later.

Steven Govender, his father, said Sheldon was with friends at a restaurant in uMhlanga. He said some of his son’s friends were tow truck drivers and when they were informed about an accident on the M4, Sheldon accompanied them. “That was the type of child he was; always willing to help. While at the scene, the driver of another vehicle allegedly lost control of his car and drove into him before crashing into a barrier. “Sheldon’s friend then called to tell me about the accident. When I arrived, I saw my son on the ground. He was in a bad state. The paramedics were trying to stabilise him by giving him oxygen. His leg appeared to be broken.”

He was taken to a private hospital in uMhlanga. “The doctors said he needed to undergo surgery as there was possible brain damage.” Govender said his son did not have medical aid and his sister paid R750 000 for the operation at this hospital.

“He went into surgery the following morning. After four hours, the surgeon said Sheldon was in an induced coma. He said we needed to pray as his condition was critical but stable. “Two days later, we were told to go to the hospital as Sheldon's blood pressure dropped. My wife and I were given PPE and we were able to see him in his room. We spoke to him and prayed.” Govender said his son had a blood transfusion due to his blood pressure levels decreasing. But shortly after the family returned home that evening, they were informed that Sheldon had died.

“His passing has taken a toll on the family, especially his three younger siblings. Family meant everything to him. Sheldon enjoyed spending time at home or going fishing with his brothers. He was respectable and was motivated to succeed in his life. “Sheldon previously worked as a financial advisor but during the Covid-19 pandemic many people could not afford to take policies, so he left work to buy and sell cars. He was planning to open a car wash in Phoenix in October. “Right now, we will give the police time to do their jobs but if we feel not enough is being done, we will look at other avenues to ensure that the person responsible for my son's death is held accountable.”