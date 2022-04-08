Missing Durban dad shot, thrown over bridge

Durban: A Durban family can finally get closure after DNA test results confirmed that a decomposed body found on the South Coast was that of their missing father. Dougie Nelson, 75, a pensioner, left his home in Havenside on December 9, 2020, but did not return. His vehicle, a Hyundai Atos, was later found abandoned in a parking lot in Charlotte Maxeke (Beatrice) Street in the Durban CBD.

Adrian Nelson, one of the victim's five sons, said his dad, a retired welder, often visited his friends and sometimes went night fishing. So, when he father left home that fateful day, it was not unusual. “I left home early that morning. When I returned late in the evening, my dad’s car was not in the yard. I told my mom to tell me when he arrived, so I could move my car. I intended to again leave home early the next day and I did not want to be blocked in." Adrian said he then went to sleep.

“The following morning, my mother told me that my dad was still not at home. She said the previous day, he ate breakfast, watched TV and left. He returned that afternoon to have a snack and left again. "I did not think anything bad happened. I assumed he went fishing. But when he did not return that evening, I called him but his cellphone was off. I still did not want to think negatively. I even told my mother not to worry and that he would come home." On December 11, 2020, Adrian drove around the neighbourhood searching for his father.

"I was now worried because two days had passed and we had not seen or heard from him. Some of his friends said they last saw him driving in the area two days earlier. That was when we opened a missing person's case at the Bayview police station. In an attempt to find him, we also contacted organisations that deal with people who are missing." Four days later, his father’s car was found. “But there was still no sight of my dad. Not knowing where my dad was or what happened to him had taken a strain on the family. We still tried not to think negatively.

“In May last year, the first suspect was arrested and other arrests followed. By September the police informed me that they now had information that my father had been killed. "They told me that my dad had been shot in the head and that his body had been thrown over the Umzinto River Bridge. Various police units searched the area but they had not found my dad. "A week later, a group of family and friends decided to search for ourselves. We went down the river bank and through the bushes. That was where I found a person's remains. I instantly knew it was him because of the pants, shoes and belt on the ground. It was my dad's belongings."

Adrian informed the investigating officer and a police team was dispatched to the scene. "After six months, we were recently informed that the DNA results confirmed it was my dad's body. We hoped that our dad would be found alive, but we also wanted to just find him irrespective of the circumstances. “My dad was old and defenceless. Why would they take his life and throw his body over a bridge? My father worked hard to ensure we had everything we needed while growing up.

"He was supposed to enjoy his senior years with his family but he was robbed of that joy. We want those responsible to be punished. The court must show no mercy." Nelson's youngest son, Bradley, who lives in Johannesburg, said: "My dad looked forward to family get-togethers. He also loved animals and nature, and I intended to take him on a game drive when he visited me. I am sad that I won't get the opportunity." Nelson's funeral and memorial will be held on Saturday.

The bridge were the body was found. Meanwhile, four suspects Previn Gounder, 39, of Havenside; Yashan Nair, 35, of Durban Central; Jadwin Chetty, 40, of North Beach; and Adriano Everts, 24, of Cape Town have been arrested for Dougie’s murder. They were nabbed in Durban and Cape Town by Detective Warrant Officer Bob Pillay from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. The accused face several charges, including kidnapping, murder, assault, fraud and theft. On Tuesday, they appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court. The matter was adjourned to May for indictments to be served.