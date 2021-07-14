’No words to describe this situation’, says Durban business owners
Durban: Durban businesses have been counting their losses as looting destroyed a number of businesses in the Durban area and surrounds.
One of them affected was Suraj Jewellers in Reservoir Hills.
The owner said: “There are no words to describe this situation. We are tax-paying citizens, who contribute to the economy. Why are we not being protected by the government? We don't know what to do. The mall is no more. Everything has been destroyed. Where do we go from here?"
Kavesh Sewpersad, the owner of The Party Shop, also situated at the Reservoir Hills mall, said he felt heartsore to see the damage and loss of property.
“We have made so many sacrifices and worked hard to make our business work and to see everything taken from us was painful. Where were the police when this was happening?”
Sewpersad opened his business in May.
He said the reaction from the government was disappointing and that it would take weeks to recover from the looting.
