Owner disheartened after his couch was stolen during Eid

A Verulam family, who was robbed of their couch while preparing for Eid celebrations at their home on Thursday, are hoping the couch is found and returned. The owner, who did not want to be named, said at around 11am his family was preparing for Eid lunch and removed the couch from the living room to make more space to accommodate their guests.

"We were expecting 15 guests for lunch and about 30 guests for supper. We have a free-standing home with a veranda that wraps around the house. We placed the couch on the veranda at the side of our home. "We don't have a drive-way gate and we believe that sometime during the day, while we were busy with preparations, someone walked into the yard and stole the couch." The owner said the family had only realised at 4.30pm that the couch was missing.

"My dad was the one that noticed it was no longer on the veranda. We immediately put out a message on our community policing forum asking them to look out for it." He said it was disheartening to have one's belongings stolen. "It happened right under our noses. Crime is a major problem. Criminals are stealing anything and everything they can get their hands on. We are hoping the couch is found and returned."