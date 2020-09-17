Parlock woman succumbs to injuries one month after car crash that killed her parents, nephew

Durban - JUWAIRRIYYAH Haffejjee, who was in a vehicle crash a month ago, has died. Her parents and nephew died on the day of the crash. Haffejjee, 22, of Parlock, sustained severe facial injuries and was in a critical condition at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital. Her father, AK Haffejee, 63, the owner of Inanda Cash and Carry, his wife, Farzana, 52, and her nephew, Zaid, who was six-months old, died at the accident scene on Nandi Drive. Her sister-in-law, Zahra, 25, sustained a broken leg and arm and was admitted to the Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre. Zahra’s sons, Amal, 3, and Ebrahim, 5, sustained minor injuries.

A relative, who declined to be named, said the crash happened when the family were returning home from a trip to the North Coast.

AK, Farzana and Juwairriyyah were travelling in his (AK’s) Toyota Hilux.

Zahra was travelling in a VW Golf with her husband, Mohammed, and their three children.

While travelling, Mohammed hit a monkey and his vehicle was damaged.

“The damage was severe and he could not continue driving. Mohammed contacted a towing company.

“He waited for them to arrive, while Zahra and the children went ahead in AK’s vehicle. He was driving, while Farzana and Zaid were in the front passenger seat.

“Zara and Juwairriyyah were in the back seat with Amal and Ebrahim.”

He said while on Nandi Drive, just minutes from his home, AK lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a steel structure.

The relative told the POST this week that Haffejjee died last Sunday.

The family declined to comment on her death.

Her funeral was held at the Al Hilal Cemetery in Sydenham. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.

POST