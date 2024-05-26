Pastor’s daughter killed, 2 injured in shooting

A night out ended in tragedy for a Johannesburg pastor’s daughter after she was shot dead and two of her brother’s friends were seriously injured when two men, who were allegedly intoxicated, opened fire on them outside a restaurant in Boksburg in the early hours of Saturday morning. Micahela Abigail Moonsamy, 28, of Benoni, a financial accountant, had recently married and was planning on starting a family with her husband Cameron Yellapan.

She was shot once in the head and died in her younger brother, Jeremy’s arms. Jeremy told the POST his sister had gone out to dinner with a friend at Emperors Palace on Friday night and he was having a “guys night out” with her husband, Cameron, and a few friends at the restaurant. “When Michaela was done with her dinnerm she joined us at the restaurant. One of my friends had mistakenly bumped the shoulder of another guy at the restaurant. He was with a group of men that were intoxicated. They started an argument with us. On seeing this, the bouncers told all of us to call it a night and escorted us out of the restaurant.”

Jeremy said they were walking to their cars when one of the men from the group allegedly went to his vehicle and fetched his gun. “He fired a shot into the air and we were all stunned. He then fired the second shot, which hit my friend in the face. At this point, we were all running for cover. My sister and I tried to duck behind some cars. The man fired the third shot, which hit my sister. At the time I did not know she was shot.” He said the man’s friend was also armed and fired another two shots at them.

“This time, another friend of mine was shot on his leg. When the shooting stopped Cameron went to look for the shooters. When I looked at my sister, she took two steps back and said ‘Jeremy, I have been shot’. She then fell in my arms. I was looking for a bullet wound and I screamed ‘Akka (sister) where have you been shot?’. Moments later I saw blood pour from her head and I realised she had been shot in the head.” Jeremy said he told her to hold on until he fetched the car to take her to hospital. “My sister responded saying ‘Jeremy don’t leave me, I love you.’ I knew I had to get help from her. I placed her on the ground and I got the car. As I was carrying her into the car, she died in my arms.”

Michaela Abigail Moonsamy with her brother Jeremy, left, mum Savy and dad Jason He said Cameron was broken when he found out she had died. “We were all in shock as we waited for help.” Jeremy said his friends, who were injured, had undergone surgery and were in recovery.

“My friend was shot in the face and his cheekbone shattered. He had to undergo plastic surgery. Cameron is in a state of depression. They dated for about nine years and were married in October last year. They were planning a holiday to Zanzibar for their first anniversary. Michaela told us they wanted to start a family. They were also in the process of buying a house. She really changed Cameron and he did everything for her. He gave her the best life and provided everything that she needed. “Michaela was someone who never had any conflicts with anyone. She loved people and they loved her in return. She would go out and hand out food parcels to street children. She was loving, caring and a remarkable person. She is my only sibling and she was a gem.” Jeremy said his parents were struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, especially his father. He said they hoped to get justice.

“My parents are shattered. Our father is a pastor and he said he does not want revenge. Revenge must be the Lord’s. He is taking my sister’s death very badly. He has left everything in God’s hands. We want justice. It needs to be served and my sister’s killer needs to be sent to prison.” Tributes have been pouring in for Moonsamy on social media. Roxanne Naidoo said: “My beautiful Indian Barbie, there’s no words for me to say. My heart is shattered. I will love and cherish every single moment together. Fly high my babe. I love you so much.”

Mercedez Moonsamy said: “I dedicate this to you my precious niece from the bottom of my heart. Words cannot express the pain and heartache of you leaving us so soon. You were one in a million and a million in one. Fly High Kayla.” Leanne Lazarus said: “My babe, for the first time I don’t have any words. I can’t believe that you are gone. You broke my heart, my sister. I am just thankful to have had your friendship and love. You were such a true friend. I am gonna miss our laughs. You matched my crazy and we could laugh for just one look knowing what the other was thinking. But what I’ll miss the most is you. I love you my babe, Always and forever.” Moonsamy’s funeral was held on Saturday.