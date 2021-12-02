Phoenix father who allegedly set home alight killing wife, and four children to apply for bail

Durban: Sagie Chetty charged with murder and arson following the death of his wife and and four children is set to apply for bail next week. Chetty’s wife, three children and a nephew, died in a fire at their Phoenix home on November 1.

Chetty, 57, a grasscutter from Whetstone was charged with murder and arson. He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and has been remanded at Westville Prison. It is alleged that during the early hours of November 1, he had an argument with his wife Elisha Naidoo, 37, a stay-at-home mom. During the argument, Chetty allegedly doused the one-bedroom flat with petrol and set it alight.

Naidoo, her children Jaidene Naidoo, 13, Jordan Chetty, 8, Aldrin Chetty, 4, and nephew Liam Naidoo, 8, died in the fire. Jaidene was a Grade 7 pupil and Jordan was in Grade 2. They attended Highstone Primary School. Her other children, aged 16 and 10, who were sleeping in the lounge, escaped unharmed. Chetty, who sustained burn wounds, fled the scene. He was found later that day at a relative's home in Phoenix and admitted to the hospital for treatment.