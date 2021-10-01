Phoenix grandmother,76, strikes panga-wielding house robber on the head with saucepan as he fled with kettle

Durban: A saucepan is a must in most Indian kitchens, but who thought it could be used as a weapon in a hot situation? When a Phoenix grandmother was confronted by a robber in her home, she turned to her saucepan as her weapon of choice. The 76-year-old, who declined to be named, is a retired machinist who worked at a clothing factory.

The robbery occurred at her home in Palmview last Wednesday at around 2.30pm. The woman’s daughter, who spoke on her behalf, said her mother was in her bedroom when a man jumped over the fence and entered the home through the back door. “My mother and I live on adjoining properties. That day, my 9-year-old daughter was at my mom’s home. She went outside to open the front gate because my older daughter had arrived from school.

“They then walked to our home at the back and entered our property via an adjoining gate. Because of this set-up, my children are often back and forth between the two homes. “The robber forced my mother’s door open. My mom thought it was the kids or me entering. He went to her bedroom and placed the panga on her shoulder. He threatened to chop her. He asked for money and she responded by asking, ’what money?’.” The thief grabbed the woman’s bag and walked out of the room.

"My mother got off the bed and followed him to the other rooms. She was afraid her grandchildren would walk in while he was still in the house and that he would harm them. She grabbed a saucepan from the kitchen and threw it at him.” The daughter said the saucepan struck his head. “He grabbed a kettle and ran out of the house. My mother began to shout and my children came to her aid. Just then, I also returned from work. Our neighbour helped us to search the area but we could not find the suspect. Her handbag had her ID document and R50.”

The daughter said her mom often read newspapers, especially articles about robberies. “After reading the articles she would always say the victims could have done something to protect themselves. This is exactly what she did. She was so brave despite him having a panga and it was her swift action that prevented him from stealing valuables or harming her or the children." Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said the SAPS was investigating. No arrests had been made.