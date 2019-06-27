Collin Pillay stands accused of the murder of a Phoenix mother and her two daughters. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A month before Phoenix triple murder accused Colin Pillay is due to stand trial in the Durban High Court, his attorney has notified the court that he is withdrawing from the case. Pillay, 46, has been charged with three counts of murder and theft following the brutal murders of Jane Govindsamy, 45, a receptionist, her daughters Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, a Grade 11 pupil at Rydal Park Secondary on September 20, 2018.

During the pre-trial conference in the Durban High Court on Thursday, Pillay's attorney Chris Gounden cited a conflict of interest as the reason for his withdrawal.

Pillay has declined legal aid representation and told the court that his family will help arrange for the services of a private attorney.

His trial is set down for July 29 until August 8.

According to the indictments, Pillay is claiming that he had been involved in an extramarital affair with Jane since 2009.

Rackelle Govindasamy and her sister Denisha with their mother, Jane.

He suspected that she (Jane) was involved in another extramarital relationship with someone else and was allegedly unable to accept this. He subsequently decided to kill her.

The accused is alleged to have stolen R1 850 in cash, 3 Samsung cellular phones and an LG television set and fled the scene.

Pillay was arrested shortly after the murder by Warrant Officer Bob Pillay from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

According to post mortem results, Govindsamy and Nikita died as a result of consistent neck compression.

Denisha died of multiple penetrating wounds to the neck.

POST