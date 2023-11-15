Pietermaritzburg gun salesman accused of shooting a policeman during an alleged road rage incident

A policeman’s family are calling for swift justice for their son and brother after he was killed allegedly by a gun salesman during a “road rage incident”. Asad Haniff Ramjan, who allegedly shot Constable Thabani Gwala, during an altercation in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, was charged with murder.

He appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He told the court he had no previous convictions or pending cases against him. His attorney said his family were distraught. "... Unfortunately, two worlds have been changed forever," said the attorney.

Gwala’s brother, Mfundo Ngubane, told POST his family were distraught and hurt. “He (Gwala) was everything to us... As a brother he was protective, loving and kind. Thabani wanted to make this world a better place. He carried out his duties as a Public Order Policing officer with discipline and pride. He restored our community's faith in the police." ALS Paramedics, who attended the scene, said there was nothing more paramedics could do for Gwala. He was declared dead at the scene.