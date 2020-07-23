Pregnant Overport mom’s leg amputated after being caught in hijacking crossfire

Durban - AN OVERPORT couple’s lives were taking shape until they were caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out between the police and hijackers last Thursday night. Omar Ismail, 30, an employee at an accounting firm, has a bullet lodged in his head. His pregnant wife, Asma, 26, a medical technologist, had to have her leg amputated. Their 21-month-old daughter, Yusraa, was also injured. The shoot-out happened about two minutes away from their home in Sheringham Road. Asma was in the back seat of their VW Jetta with Yusraa when the shoot-out started. She was shot in both of her legs, while Yusraa’s arm and stomach were grazed by bullets.

Omar was shot in the back of his head and is currently in King Edward VIII Hospital. Asma was admitted to St Augustine’s Hospital.

Her mother, Rehana Mahomed, said Asma had taken the day off on Thursday and spent the afternoon with her at her home in Sherwood.

Mahomed said she prepared lunch for Asma and they took Yusraa for a walk at the beach.

“We had such a lovely day. Omar fetched them from my home after work. Fifteen minutes after they left, Asma called me to say Omar had been shot on Sheringham Road. She told me to come to the scene to take Yusraa. The call then disconnected. She was very calm. She did not tell me she was also hurt.”

Mahomed said she rushed to the scene with her son, Luqmaan, 23, and daughter, Ammaarah, 19.

“I was hysterical. There were police from a specialised unit near the vehicle. The car was riddled with bullets.”

She said the police allowed her to go to the car.

“Asma was slumped in the seat. She was using her body to cover Yusraa, who was screaming and crying. I picked up Yusraa and handed her to my children. They took her to our home.We did not realise she was grazed by two bullets.”

Mahomed said Omar’s head was swelling up.

“At that point, I did not know that Asma was shot. They were both taken to St Augustine’s Hospital by ambulance. I went with Asma and was told she had bullet wounds on her legs. Omar’s sister accompanied him.”

The couple were taken to the trauma unit and stabilised.

“When my children got home with Yusraa, they noticed blood on her clothing and brought her to the hospital. She was treated and discharged the next day.

“Omar was moved to King Edward Hospital as he didn’t have medical aid.”

Mahomed said Asma’s right leg was amputated on Friday.

“Earlier that week, she found out she was two months pregnant. She had lost a lot of blood on the right leg and suffered severe tissue, muscle and bone damage. To save her baby, her leg had to be amputated from just below the knee.

“She was devastated, but she did it to save her unborn child. She’s been given the option of fitting a prosthetic leg.”

She said Asma underwent an operation yesterday to have the two bullets removed from her left leg.

Mahomed said the bullet was still lodged at the back of Omar’s head and that doctors were monitoring his condition before they decide to operate.

The couple have been married for four years.

“They were excited about the new baby. They had plans to move to Abu Dhabi for better employment opportunities once the lockdown and travel bans were lifted. Their lives were just taking shape, and this had to happen.”

She said Asma was worried about her husband and daughter.

“We cannot visit them because of the Covid-19 regulations. Not being able to see them or physically comfort them adds to our trauma.”

Mahomed said she wanted justice.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a police spokesperson, confirmed police were conducting crime-prevention duties when they received information that five suspects tried to hijack a couple in Sheringham Road.

“Police approached the suspects and a shoot-out ensued. The suspects fled the scene. A case of attempted murder and attempted hijacking was opened at Mayville police station. The victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”

Mbele said a firearm with its serial number filed off was recovered at the scene.

