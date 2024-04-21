Ramaphosa takes the stage with Nagara moves

The festival was a part of six engagements that Ramaphosa embarked in on April 20, during his campaign trail in the KwaZulu-Natal region.

Ramaphosa conducted two walkabouts and a community engagement at the Cato Ridge and Marriannhill areas, before joining in the Nagara festival where he showcased his Indian dance moves at the Mellowood Hall in Stanger.

Member of the ANC in KZN, Pamela Padayachee, said the ANC KZN Nagara Festival was a clear indication that the party remained a home for all progressive forces and activists.

“We need to continue to take this country on a path of nation-building using the wonderful tapestry of our cultures, which have survived many years of discrimination. As a multi-class organisation, there is space for people from different religious or traditional backgrounds all of whose views are respected by the ANC,” she said.