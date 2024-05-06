Ratha Yatra (Festival of Chariots) heads to Sandton

The Ratha Yatra (Festival of Chariots) will be held at the Sandown High School in Sandton, Johannesburg, this weekend. One of the highlights is a 2.5km to 3km procession of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Adorned in resplendent attire, they will grace the streets on wooden chariots, blessing all with their divine presence.

Two swamis and spiritual leaders – His Holiness Rama Govinda Swami and Svayam Bhagavan Keshava Swami – will attend the festival. Rama Govinda Swami, a disciple of HH Krishna Das Maharaj, is known for his in-depth knowledge of Vedic scriptures; while Keshava Swami, hailing from the United Kingdom, will bring more than 25 years of deep study in Sanskrit texts. The festival will include a myriad of tents and cultural exhibits showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of India and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon).

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, Iskcon will host a Yajna ceremony – an ancient yogic practice of making offerings into a sacred fire – dedicated to mothers. For the children, there will be entertainment and activities, as well as go-carts, swings, gladiator inflatables and jumping castles. Govinda’s will provide vegetarian cuisine and Radharani's Bakery will provide sweet treats. The Food for Life stalls will serve free vegetarian meals to all attendees.