Recent crimes on Durban beachfront raises concerns as claims of no visible policing surface

Durban: Law enforcement and security company officials met recently to strategise on improving security at the Durban promenade. The meeting came after a team of eThekwini councillors from the finance, security and emergency services committee found no visible police presence - either on foot or in patrol vehicles - during an oversight visit last week.

They also found no one on duty at the SAPS satellite station. Sharmaine Sewshanker, the DA councillor for the area, said they visited the promenade following an increase in crime along the Golden Mile, including the recent stabbing of a woman while jogging with friends. "From Mini Town to Addington Hospital, not a single law enforcement officer was seen on foot nor in patrol vehicles during the hour-long oversight. An empty SAPS satellite station was also encountered.

"The promenade and city centre have become a crime hotspot with more and more incidents of bag snatching, muggings and car thefts being reported. The residents of this city and visitors need to feel safe to visit our shores. It is the responsibility of eThekwini law enforcement departments to provide that security." She said the metro police were understaffed and under-resourced. "Metro police do not have the necessary quantity of officers for the demand in our city. This results in regular requests for overtime to cover the lack of boots on the ground. The security management unit, which previously patrolled the area, has been removed."

Sewshanker recommended that more metro police and security management personnel be deployed. Parboo Sewpersad, a senior superintendent at metro police, acknowledged that they were understaffed. He said law enforcement and security companies had met to address the growing incidence of crime. "Police cannot afford to take a silo approach to security where all members are concentrated in one particular area."

He suggested that members be deployed in different areas that cover the entire promenade from the Blue Lagoon to Mahatma Gandhi (Point) Road. "We have to work out of the box and not focus on protecting just one area. We need to scatter deployment so that the area is saturated with police visibility and security." Sewpersad said members who patrolled the beaches belonged to law enforcement who reported to the parks and recreation department.

"There are different pockets of security, which are Metro, SAPS, UIP and private security. So I'm saying we need to work together to make a meaningful impact." He said the stabbing incident was isolated. "The matter was only reported to the SAPS and not to us. We urge people to come to us and report incidents of crime."

The jogger, who was stabbed seven times in the back and shoulder, said she was recovering. "The promenade needs to be protected from suspicious characters. The police need to be proactive in preventing these types of crimes. Get rid of people who seem to be loitering. Beggars and vagrants should also be removed from the public spaces." Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said the North Beach Satellite was operational 24 hours but the station was under renovation at the time of the oversight visit.