Relative who ‘sold’ teenager released on bail

The 43-year-old relative of a teenage girl, whom he allegedly “sold” to his co-worker, was released on R1 000 bail in the Umhlali Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday. The man was charged with human trafficking, defeating the administration of justice, perjury as well as charges under the Finance Act for the wasteful usage of state resources.

The other accused, a Malawian national, was arrested after he was found with the girl, days after she had disappeared last month. He was charged with statutory rape and was remanded in custody until he reappears in court next month. Since the relative’s arrest, two other minor children, aged 4 and 9 – who are the teenager’s sisters – have been removed from their home by the Department of Social Development and placed in a child and youth care centre. The department said both the minor children had been found to be “violated”. Mhlabunzima Memela, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, said the teenager would be placed with her siblings.

He said the team of social workers, assigned by MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, conducted interviews with the children’s principal, relatives, and parents. “The case was well known to the principal, as they had previously referred a matter regarding the children to the Tongaat Child Welfare. We conducted home visits and the mother claimed that she was not aware that the relative had trafficked the child for financial gains,” he said. Memela added that the mother claimed that all three children were living with her. However, their investigations revealed contradicting information provided by the uncle of the children, who claimed that he had taken full responsibility and care of the 4-year-old child.

He said the department found that the mother lacked parenting skills and the department would provide parenting skills to the mother. “Our plan of action is to continue with the investigation pending the finalisation of the matter in the Children’s Court. “We will monitor the progress of the teenager in hospital and explore placement with her siblings thereafter.

“We will also ensure the provision of psychosocial support to the family,” Memela said. The department, according to Memela, was concerned about the number of cases which indicate that family members were grooming young children for sex. “In Eshowe, we had the same situation where an 8-year-old girl was groomed by her mother as a sex slave. The mother will go with the girl to nearby taverns and allow the child to have sex with men in exchange for money. She would give the girl to different men to engage in sexual acts with,” he added.

A community leader from Insembe, who did not want to be named, said when the community heard that the man was released on bail, they were shocked and concerned. “It is unbelievable that the court has released him back into society when the charges were so serious. “The law is not doing the people justice in this community. He is not a threat to any of us, but he was a threat to his own family and we don't want people like this in our community,” he said.