Reunion takes Illovo community back in time

GROWING up in Illovo, south of Durban, holds some of the fondest memories for the town’s former and present residents. From fishing and swimming in the iLovu River, to sharing delicious traditional meals prepared on an open-fire, watching soccer matches or playing games with friends until late at night - these are just some of the memories shared at a reunion held at the Illovo sports ground on Sunday.

The day’s events included a float procession, live entertainment, speeches by members of pioneering families and a cake-cutting ceremony. A highlight was the ‘museum’ in a tent, which showcased pictures and items used by residents back in the day such as a cane-knife, washing stone, coal iron, paraffin lamps, a grinding stone, a traditional kadai and clock, among others. The attendees also got to indulge in a variety of traditional meals such as sour porridge with vegetable curries and pickles, and breyani.

Collin Dasappa, chairperson of the Illovo Reunion Committee, said the event was a culmination of their efforts over the past eight months to bring the close-knit community together. “Many residents moved away due to work opportunities or if you were a man that married and did not work at the mill, you had to leave the area. However, many of us kept in touch over the years. “What we found was that in the past few years many of our elderly and pioneers of the community had passed away due to illness and the Covid-19 pandemic. We decided that it would be great to bring the community together again by having a reunion. It would give both the former and present residents, especially the elderly an opportunity to reconnect and reminisce about the good old days,” he said.

Dasappa, 59, said growing up in the town was special. “It has a rich history, where many of our forefathers toiled in the sugarcane fields and in the mill. For the younger generation, we enjoyed the simple pleasures. We looked forward to going to school and when we got home, we would throw our bags on top of the wardrobe, change out of our uniforms, and rush out of the house to go and watch or play soccer with our friends. “After the match, we would head down to the river to swim or use a sack to catch fish - which would then be prepared on an open-fire, together with other dishes such as porridge or mielie rice, as we did not have electricity. We also used paraffin lamps, that is how we studied at night. While we didn’t have the luxuries that we do today, those were the best days of our lives, with the fondest memories etched in our minds.

“The committee was thrilled to see the turnout for the event. We had about 4000 people attend, some had even come from other provinces and abroad. We are looking forward to hosting the next reunion,” he said. Irene Govender, 61, said despite leaving about 40 years ago, Illovo would always be ‘home’. “We grew up in a poor community, but were happy and united. No person or child would go hungry. I still remember how much fun it was going to the only school in the area, Illovo Primary. Some of us would walk about one kilometre a day. But, we would not even feel the distance as we would be chatting the whole way. During the tea and lunch breaks we would go home to have a meal - sometimes porridge or a sandwich with syrup or a curry. Our friends, who lived further away, would also come to our home for a meal.

“Back then, we would receive rations (of food) such as mielie meal, samp and sugar beans. Rice was a luxury. These were staples in our homes. We would also go to pick herbs from the sugarcane fields, and when in season, mushrooms. My grandfather used to breed ducks and chickens. We always shared, even if it was a small pot of curry, it could feed everyone,” she said. Thirumalingam Linga ‘TL’ Gounden, 87, said he was overwhelmed with joy after attending the reunion and getting the opportunity to visit Illovo Primary - the school where he had taught, and was the principal from 1979 to 1984. The school first opened its doors in 1951.

“I joined the school in the 1970s where I first taught English, maths, science and history, and was thereafter appointed as principal. While the greatest challenge was managing a school with limited resources, community support played a pivotal role in enabling the pupils to receive a fulfilling education, rooted in humility and simplicity. “I had the opportunity to visit the area after many years and was left feeling grateful, thankful and overcome with emotion when I walked through the corridors of the school. I clearly remembered my old office which is now a printing room. However, I was rather saddened that so many of my contemporaries from the community had passed on but I was happy to meet their children and their families. I would like to thank the reunion committee for a heart-warming gathering,” he said. Mothi Rambaran, 77, who had worked as a tea boy at the mill, said “Those were the best days of our lives. I still remember how the boys used to be together at the grounds watching a soccer match, or down by the river swimming or catching fish. We didn’t have any cinemas close-by, so once in a while, we would all gather at the school as they would show a movie on a big screen. While I no longer live in the area, I often visit my sister. But, it was great to be able to see some of my old friends again,” he said.

Sitha Govender, 51, said being able to see people she grew up with and considered as family, had evoked wonderful childhood memories. “My greatest memory is growing up in a community where you considered each other as family and not just your neighbour. Illovo was not just a town we lived in, everyone knew each other and it was our safe haven. “One of my favourite activities as a young girl, which I still remember clearly, was playing a game called ‘stoods’, with my friends. Using a stone, we would draw a big block with squares inside and then stand one leg and roll a tennis ball to the next square. We would have to hop on one leg till the end. This was our favourite game to play after school. It was such an intense and competitive game, that we would not even notice the time. It would get dark and our parents would have to call us home. But, it was so safe back then, that it did not matter how late we were outside.