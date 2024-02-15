Search for missing Westville man comes to sad ending after he dies in accident

SIX days after a Westville man was reported missing, the family of Leo Govender confirmed that he had died in an accident. Govender, 38, left his home on February 9 and when he did not return home, his family reported him missing.

There were several missing persons posts shared on social media, while his family, police and security companies searched the areas he was believed to be last seen. The family also offered a reward for any information with regard to his whereabouts. Initial reports stated that Govender had left home in an e-hailing vehicle at around 10am.

Wayne Govender, his elder brother, said on Thursday they were informed by police that Govender had been in an accident and had died. “Leo has been found and sadly we will miss his loving presence. My brother was a warm individual, friendly, kind and generous. He would make friends easily. “He also worked for many international beauty brands in South Africa. He worked extremely hard and had recently purchased a new car and wanted to celebrate with his friends and that is when he disappeared,” he said.

He said the family thanked the community for their love and support. Govender said they requested privacy during this difficult time. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.