Slain Durban accountant Ranash Singh fondly remembered for serving his communities

Durban: Ranash Singh, a La Lucia accountant who was killed in an apparent hit last week, spent most of his life serving the community. His uncle, Jaibarath Singh, said the family were still trying to come to terms with his nephew's passing.

"Ranash is formerly from Ottawa. He moved to La Lucia about three years ago and started a new life with his wife there. The family is still battling to come to terms with the loss of a dignified man. He was a loveable, caring and friendly man who was also family-oriented. We have lost a humble soul.” Singh, the founder of Verulam Sai Centre, said his nephew, 48, had been a member of the organisation for many years. “I have learnt a lot from his life. He taught me to be humble. I learnt that you do not have to be part of an organisation to continue serving the community. After moving from Ottawa, he continued to serve the community. Some of his community work included providing food hampers to vulnerable families across KwaZulu-Natal. He also often provided groceries to the Sarva Dharma Ashram in Chatsworth. Ranash was an avid athlete, and he loved sport. He was also good at playing the drums.

"When he was a child, we spent Diwali together, and he always had fun during the celebration. As the years went by, we communicated via the phone. We wished each other well on Diwali day as he had moved to La Lucia. This will be our first Diwali without him." Singh added: "We do not know the circumstances or the motive that led to the killing. We will leave it to the police to comment on the investigation.” His nephew's vehicle was shot several times. Ranash lost control of his vehicle and crashed into parking premises along Armstrong Road in La Lucia. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. Ranash died at the scene.

Raymond Deokarain, communications officer of Durban North SAPS, said that the case had been transferred to the provincial office for investigation. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said the circumstances around the incident were unknown and that the matter was still under investigation. The funeral was held at his home in La Lucia, and the cremation followed at the Clare Estate Crematorium. He is survived by his wife and family.