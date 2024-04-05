Solar eclipse: Myths and superstitions

WITH the total solar eclipse on Monday (April 8) comes several myths and superstitions, including sleep disorders, nightmares, bad dreams, accidents and that pregnant women should not handle sharp objects as the baby could be born with a cleft palate. The POST spoke to vedic, intuitive coaches and cultural experts on the cautionary advice and myths associated with an eclipse.

Sathya the Vedic Astrologer said: “As we all know, stars, planets and vibrations form part of our daily existence. We receive light from the sun. We are governed by the gravitational force of the moon, controlling our emotions, high tides and low tides within us. Sathya the Vedic Astrologer “On April 8, the solar eclipse will align in the northern hemisphere. The solar eclipse is when the moon is directly in-between the earth and sun, blocking out total light onto the earth's surface for approximately a few seconds to 4 minutes. The solar eclipse will not be viewed in the southern hemisphere. What does this mean?

“It means only selected states or countries in the northern hemisphere will experience and witness the solar eclipse of 2024. The astrological significance of the solar eclipse; humans and all living organisms will experience the following effects: “Sleep disorders, nightmares, bad dreams, lack of sleep, a draining energy when waking up the next morning. Accidents, near mishaps, carelessness, loss of memory, low concentration levels, feeling anxious, feeling exhausted, and hollow feelings in the sacral chakra. There could be weird visions both in real time and in dreams. “It's the start of huge government changes all around the world. Increase in rebel forces, and growing tensions with opposition parties. On the flip side, the changes bring relief to the average and poorer communities of the world. I am looking forward to the much needed changes because 2024 is the turning point of our existence.”

Mahesh Bang, a renowned astrologer, palmist, numerologist and vastu expert, said while South Africans would not be able to view the eclipse they, like others around the world, would feel the psychological and emotional effects. Mahesh Bang “The sun is the main source of energy and when it is blocked, people will become more sensitive during this time, so it’s better to refrain from getting involved in arguments and discussions that can become heated.” He said according to Indian belief, there were some precautionary measures, especially during pregnancy.

“On the day of an eclipse, if it is visible in your city, stay at home and do more prayers, as harmful rays of the eclipse can affect the baby. When the eclipse is occurring, one who is pregnant should avoid touching metal objects as much as possible. “At all costs avoid using a nail-cutter, razor blades, knife, scissors and most importantly you must not lock or unlock anything with a key for the entire duration of the eclipse, which generally lasts for a few minutes to a couple of hours. According to Indian ancient belief, this can cause a cleft palate.” He added: “For greater protection of your baby during eclipse, you must sit with a coconut on your lap and chant ‘Om Namo Bhagavathe Vasudevaya’ or any other mantra of your choice. Chanting beads are not required. When the eclipse is over, keep the coconut aside and it should not be eaten.”

Mellissa Mallaya-Pandya, a UK-based award-winning intuitive life coach and best- selling author, said: “Eclipses tend to have significant astrological impacts, often symbolising periods of change, transformation, and new beginnings. With this solar eclipse visible in parts of the USA, it may indeed affect individuals differently based on their star signs and overall astrological charts. Mellissa Mallaya-Pandya “Aries and Libra are likely to feel a stronger impact during this solar eclipse. Since it’s Aries season, Aries individuals may feel especially attuned to the energies of change and new beginnings. Meanwhile, Libras, being the opposite sign, might experience shifts in their relationships or partnerships. It’s a potent time for both signs to pay attention to their inner guidance and embrace any opportunities for growth and transformation.

“During a solar eclipse, what happens scientifically is that the sun, moon, and Earth align. Essentially, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth. It’s a pretty rare event, occurring about every 18 months, but not often in the same place. This time, it’s visible in parts of the USA and Mexico. The next chance for those areas might not be until around 2044. So, it’s quite a special celestial occurrence for those lucky enough to witness it first-hand.” She said Solar eclipses have fascinated people for many years. "Many cultures have a belief about it that’s quite special to them. The Chinese believed that a solar eclipse occurred when a dragon ate the sun. To scare the dragon away, they would make loud noises by banging drums and pots. Native Americans viewed it as a battle between light and darkness. Hindus believed that the demon Rahu swallowed the sun and therefore had a few prayers that they abide during this time with a list of do’s and don’ts."

Guru Kriba Vayapuri, a Hindu priest and religious and cultural leader, said: “It is believed that pregnant women should avoid handling or using sharp or pointed objects since this can lead to a child being born with a cleft or hare-lip, but if the solar eclipse is not visible in South Africa, like in this instance, then it is not applicable. Guru Kriba Vayapuri "There is no scriptural evidence to support this notion and it is important to remember that ritual without rationale is mere superstition. People must, however, avoid staring at the sun, even if out of curiosity, since this could cause damage to the retina of the eye." A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) website, safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse. It warned that viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics would instantly cause severe eye injury. AFP reported that near the US-Canada border in Burlington, Vermont, which was set to experience the totality just before 3:30pm (1930 GMT), many hotels have been sold out for months.