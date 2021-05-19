Son accused of fatally stabbing his mom 26 times, denied bail

Durban: Uveer Jaganath, who is accused of killing his mother by stabbing her 26 times, was denied bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court last Wednesday.

On May 6, Jaganath and his mother, Jessica Jaganath, allegedly had an argument at their Clare Estate home that resulted in her death.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KZN police spokesperson, said the police received a complaint of a killing and went to the scene.

"On arrival, they found the body of a 43-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. The police were informed that a 20-year-old male fatally stabbed his mother after an argument. The male also had two stab wounds (in his) leg and below his chest, and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Sydenham SAPS for investigation.

Jessica, a mother of two, was cremated at the Clare Estate Crematorium on May 8, a day before Mother’s Day

Jaganath pleaded not guilty in court. According to his affidavit, he said he could not remember the incident. He said his father fetched him from campus on May 6 and that he had a shower.

“I cannot recall anything thereafter until I awoke in an ambulance.”

He said he was told he was being treated for stab wounds to his leg and stomach and that he also had injuries to his arms and hands.

Jaganath requested that he be released on bail and told Magistrate Vanitha Armu that his father, Avesh, supported his bail application.

“My family is willing to take me back and (for me to) stay with them.”

He said his family intended to place him in a hospital to conduct detailed medical and psychological examinations. His father also submitted an affidavit to confirm that he supported his son's bail application.

However, Armu said it was not in the interest of justice to grant Jaganath bail. She described his mother's killing as senseless as it was in the sanctity of her home. The matter was adjourned until July.

Jaganath’s family declined to comment. Jessica's uncle, who declined to be named, said they needed privacy.

A source said the argument was allegedly over money.

