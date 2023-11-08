Matric pupils at Star College Durban who wrote the First Additional Zulu paper one on Tuesday, are confident of getting good results in the subject. They are writing the 2023 National Senior Certificate Exams. - Pranaan Raychand Maharaj, 17, from Newlands West, said he started learning Zulu in Grade 4.

“Our whole class decided to take Zulu and I decided to stick with it instead of Afrikaans because I was more familiar with the language. Zulu is a beautiful language and this reflects mostly in the storytelling, especially fiction. Paper 3, which focuses on creative writing, is definitely my favourite out of all the Zulu papers.” Maharaj said he hoped to use the language to communicate better with his colleagues. “It’s a widely spoken language in the country and, unlike some subjects, I think it will help me in the real world to be an effective communicator.”

- Aphiwe Dlamini, 17, of Isipingo, said her primary school background made it easier to write the paper. “I did Zulu as a home language when I was younger, which is more difficult. This paper was really easy and I have no worries about what my results will be.”

Dlamini, who will write physics paper one on Friday, said: “I’m going to become an author and own a clothing brand. My mom also started a business in the hospitality industry, so I will be assisting her to make that a success.” - Ayushi Jagganath, 17, of Westville, started learning Zulu in grade 1 at Avon Junior Primary School.

“I continued until grade 7 and obtained the highest mark in the grade at Pitlochry Primary School. That motivated me to continue with the subject in high school. It was obviously a bigger transition and the material was harder but I managed to adapt. “There are many cultures in South Africa and I think Zulu will help me communicate better with people whose first language is not English. It will be much easier for me to adapt to those with language barriers and I can linguistically meet people where they are.” She said she wanted to study mechanical engineering or computer sciences.