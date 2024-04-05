Stars: Ask for what you need

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Releasing unresolved issues is needed now. Anger, resentments, hate and disagreements impedes your journey forward. Self-forgiveness allows healing. The suffering of self-sabotaging is over. It’s time to heal. Magic number: 12

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Consider changing negative thoughts and avoiding negative manifestations. Think before acting. Be more analytical and less impulsive. Space and thoughts are linked. Change your thoughts and improve your space, effecting positive change in your world. Magic number: 3

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) All you need is within, inner sight holds the answers. Believe in magical creating balance. Be of the world, not of it. Take time to restore the balance for yourself in nature. Discard the dramas of life, restoring inner peace. Magic number: 1

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Act on ideas and inspirations. Creativity encourages action optimistically bringing dreams and hopes to fruition. Higher energy supports endeavours to complete tasks, which are held in light. Darkness diminishes the light revealing all that you need. Magic number: 2

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Step into authenticity. Seek truth in all situations and conversations. Stand in truth and word, so your light remains pure in vibration. No matter how hard, continue with truth, building the next bridge to freedom to cross. You can do this. Magic number: 6

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Release unnecessary baggage. Support from sidelines, allowing others their lessons. Reassess unhealthy relationships, release co-dependency ties and focus on responsibilities and commitments that support self, not others. Chart new paths with high vibrations. Magic number: 7

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Ask for what you need. Re-establish boundaries, remaining gentle without distance. Self-care is important as well as self-worth-esteem. Stand tall, embracing a joyful life and nurturing self. Life is full of fertile offerings. Embrace the feminine energies expanding joyfully. Magic number: 5

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Release the final binding straws; all attachments, expectations and desires of unimportance. The universe supplies all that’s needed. Give it space, supporting meaningful true path. What is meant for you will always be yours. Allow transformations to flow unhindered. Magic number: 8

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Viewpoints are changeable. Negative perceptions of prejudice, judgement or projections of the past are sabotaging. Transcend through awareness, viewing life willingly from all angles. Clarity is gained through clean glasses, refreshing angles before acting. New perceptions are transforming. Magic number: 11

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Practice mindfulness in placing anger and judgements. Assess negative reactions, avoiding retaliations. Others’ thoughts are not your concern. Practice self-protection-healing. Choose your battles wisely, investing your energy to important tasks. Magic number: 4

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Inventorise life, friendships, space, mental and heart space. If it’s not paying rent, give it notice to move. Freeing up old beliefs, friends, situations not serving lightens your load, no longer influencing you. Positive supportive energies will move in quickly. It’s time to move into brighter times. Magic number: 9

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) New knowledge expands you. Remain teachable and humble, admitting if you don’t know. Pretending will lead to failure and loss. Recover awe and wonder of the world, discovering a new essential you. It is time to reinvent yourself. Acknowledge lessons at hand, accepting, learning and growing from it. Not knowing allows new understandings to surface. Allow integration time. Magic number: 10