Stars: Get back in to the driving seat and sort your life out

ARIES: March 21 – April 19 This is a time of reawakening and healing. There are a few things that you feel that hurt you. The time to let go is now. The solar eclipse, Mercury retrograde are on your side. Just go! Highs: Feeling loved. Lows: Destroying happy moments.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

It’s time to do a spiritual cleanse. An emotional and cosmic cleanse too. Unrealistic dreams have derailed you. Get back in to the driving seat and sort your life out. Highs: New connections in love. Lows: Intense arguments.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20 This is a time for grounding. The Mercury retrograde is going to stir your emotions all over the place. Focus on the happy within you. Focus on kindness in your love life. Highs: Feeling free of toxic people. Lows: Health issues.

CANCER: June 21 – July 22 Stress and tension have been a bit too much recently. You will soon find clarity and receive positive news. Work on a vision board. Say yes. Take a risk. Highs: New career opportunities. Lows: Feeling stuck.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

The need to balance your personal and professional life is necessary. Be open with communication. Jupiter and Uranus meet in Taurus and this brings energy of abundance your way. Make that move. Highs: New love connections. Lows: Holding a grudge.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22 If you have been considering studying, learning a new skill, do it. The energies of the retrograde will have you questioning your decisions and future. Highs: opportunities to travel. Lows: Feeling hurt by gossip.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22 My beautiful Libran, April sees a promising month for you. A shift in energies. Releasing and letting go. A period of transformation in all areas of your life. Highs: Energy shift. Lows: Feeling regret.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

So many things need your attention. You feel torn. Focus on your gentle side first. Financially this will be a positive time. Big bold steps are needed. Highs: Healing in relationships. Lows: Retreating from loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21 The silver lining that has eluded you will be back with passion. Feel optimistic. Set plans in motion. Avoid conflict in relationships. Your temper needs a holiday. Highs: healing family relationships. Lows: Impulsive budgeting.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19 Success awaits you. Stop feeling sorry for yourself. Accounting for what went wrong is important. The next month sees some balance in your life. Highs: Stability in career. Lows: Repeating bad patterns

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Beautiful Aquarius, it’s time to be serious about life. Focusing and healing relationships and yourself. That fire in your belly, awaken it. Highs: Feeling motivated. Lows: Low energy.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20 This month money needs your attention. You need to focus on stability. You have been so dedicated. Results will be positive. Highs: financial freedom. Lows: Being aloof.