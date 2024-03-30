Stars: Let bygones be bygones as someone from the past comes back into your life

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) There is love around you and this is also romantic love. This is a great week for new relationships or rekindling love. Spiritual unions are also in your circle of light and this is friendships turning into love as well as old flames being rekindled. Celebrate love with your specials. Lucky colour: yellow.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Keep moving forward as things shift into alignment for you. There is also a lot of emotional release coming forward, which can be difficult to navigate. Try not to play the blame game. Let bygones be bygones as someone from the past comes back into your life. They are not staying though, so don’t attach to this. Lucky colour: light blue.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Try and find the middle ground or compromise in a challenging personal situation. Everything is working in your favour, especially where legalities and disciplinaries are concerned, but be integrous and do the right thing. Harmony in your relationships is important for the path going forward. Lucky colour: brown.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Protect your energy and your heart with difficulties coming through in your personal space. Watch your boundaries and be aware of energy vampires. Try and find balance in your work situation and only accept what you can manage. Take time out for a well-deserved rest. Lucky colour: orange.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Trust your intuition and pay attention to signs from spirit. Your loved ones are trying to guide and support you with decisions coming up. There is a change in work that will influence your home life, so choose wisely. Exercise patience and discernment in a family drama. Lucky colour: purple.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) There are obstacles coming up that may feel overwhelming for you. Take one step at a time and remember than everything is temporary. You may feel pushed into a corner, so balance is important. Plan your time effectively to be more productive. Lucky colour: mustard.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Conflict may feel like it is coming in from all sides. Take a step back and try not to take things personally. Stay true to your word and be integrous, especially where personal commitments are concerned. Be careful with a work situation that catches you unawares. Remember that you are in control. Lucky colour: rust.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) There are two sides to a story, and you need to be impartial so that both are revealed. You may need to step in and mediate in a family situation. Release the past, especially where you have been disappointed or hurt. A new adventure awaits in the form of a move or relocation. Lucky colour: black.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Stand in your power when you are faced with adversity and your beliefs are challenged. You may feel victimised so be prepared to take it further in need. Share the love and practise charity this week. What you give, you receive. Lucky colour: red.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Practise patience with those around you. If you are waiting for important news, don’t give up. An important answer will come to you as a message from an impartial person. Sow the seed and watch your idea grow and don’t be intimidated when questioned. Lucky colour: green.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Your safety and security may be in question, so make proper plans to ensure all is well. This is a time to pay out money, more than you are receiving but you are being guided by pay attention to the good advice that is being shared with you. Lucky colour: white.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Karma is playing out in your life, but this is about balance, not about punishment. Try and create an amicable way forward in your relationship space but don’t ignore problems. Communication is important. Practise gratitude daily to bring in abundance. Lucky colour: pink.