Suspects arrested for Metro cop’s assault

The suspects, aged 48 and 44, were arrested in connection with the assault by members from the Hawks Anti-Gang Unit, who were also working with Provincial Tracing Team, Tactical Response Team, Metro Police and private security companies.

Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks, said it was alleged that a 61-year-old Metro Police officer was on his way home from his place of worship on Saturday when a suspected gang boss and his bodyguards allegedly severely assaulted him.

"He was taken to hospital for medical attention and he is in a critical condition. A case of attempted murder was reported at Verulam police station. Last night, a joint operation was conducted and the main suspect was arrested in Verulam and charged for attempted murder.

"Members proceeded to Ballito, where the second suspect was arrested. During his arrest, he was found in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. He was further charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition."