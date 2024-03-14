Suspects arrested for Metro cop’s assault

TWO suspects accused of severely assaulting a Metro Police officer were arrested on Wednesday.
The suspects, aged 48 and 44, were arrested in connection with the assault by members from the Hawks Anti-Gang Unit, who were also working with Provincial Tracing Team, Tactical Response Team, Metro Police and private security companies.
Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks, said it was alleged that a 61-year-old Metro Police officer was on his way home from his place of worship on Saturday when a suspected gang boss and his bodyguards allegedly severely assaulted him.
"He was taken to hospital for medical attention and he is in a critical condition. A case of attempted murder was reported at Verulam police station. Last night, a joint operation was conducted and the main suspect was arrested in Verulam and charged for attempted murder.
"Members proceeded to Ballito, where the second suspect was arrested. During his arrest, he was found in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. He was further charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition."
Mhlongo said his arrest led the members to a house in KwaDukuza where five firearms were recovered.
"A 45-year-old suspect who was found in the house was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearms as well as ammunition. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic test to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country."
The suspects are expected to appear in court next week.