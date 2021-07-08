Teen killed making food delivery in Clairwood

Durban: Ibrahim Asmal was delivering a takeaway order on his bicycle last Wednesday when he was allegedly knocked and killed. The incident happened on Sastri Road in Clairwood. Asmal, 19, of South Coast Road, sustained internal injuries. He died in King Edward VIII Hospital later that day.

The driver of the vehicle that knocked him allegedly fled the scene. Jarrod Baker, a family friend, said Asmal recently returned from the Darul Uloom Zakariyya in Johannesburg, an Islamic learning centre, and was assisting in the family business. “Ibrahim was hands-on in the business. He did everything, from cooking and taking orders to delivering the food. There is generally a lot of traffic in Clairwood, so he preferred to bike.

“His family, especially his mother, wants to know what happened that day and who is responsible. Our world feels shattered." He said Asmal and his mom, Nadia, were inseparable. "Ibrahim always tried to make her happy and he supported her at all times. He was one of the good guys. Ibrahim would take the clothing off his back if someone needed it. I have seen him take homeless people to his home, so they would have shelter. Some of them stayed there for months and he went out with them to help them find work.

“He was adored because of the way he treated others. He was selfless and will be remembered for his good deeds." Asmal was buried at the Al-Hilal Cemetery in Overport on Thursday. Police did not comment at the time of publication.