Three in court for beauty therapist’s attempted murder

SHACKLED at the ankles, three men, charged for the attempted murder of Durban beauty therapist, Sarika Bridgmohan, appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a bail application. Bridgmohan’s husband, Ramith Aneerudh, Kyle Goldstone, both 37, and Deon Tyler Naidu, 45, are facing additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The trio abandoned their bid for bail. In a recent interview with the POST, Bridgmohan, 33, claimed on the day of the alleged incident, Aneerudh had informed her that his friend had offered him a great deal for one of his newly-built apartments in uMhlanga. She said that he informed her that they needed to collect paperwork for the apartment from an attorney based in Amanzimtoti, and then take it to the owner, who would hand over the keys to them.

However, instead of going to an office, he drove to a secluded beach in Winkelspruit, she said. “He then stopped in a quiet area, behind an Opel Corsa. There was a man standing outside the vehicle. At the time, I still didn’t think anything. My husband then jumped out and said to the man, ‘Kyle, here is your money’,” Bridgmohan added. She said the man then pulled her out the car - by her hair, and another man approached them - with a rope.

Bridgmohan said when she later regained consciousness, she was lying flat down on the passenger seat of the Opel Corsa. She said when questioned about what was happening, the man allegedly said, ‘your husband paid us to kill you’. She said that she managed to later escape by jumping out of the moving car and sought help from a group of men and their employer in the Ifafa area. Bridgmohan said more than R40 000 was allegedly drawn from her bank account and credit card, and that her car and other valuables including jewellery were taken.

Aneerudh and Goldstone, were nabbed in Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape on April 16, by members of Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa). Naidu was arrested by police at a house in Umzinto on April 24. The matter was adjourned for further investigation till later this month.