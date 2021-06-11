Two cum laude passes,a Dean’s merit but Durban man remains unemployed

Durban: Nivesh Chofu’s passion for physical science in school and achieving two cum laudes and a Dean’s merit award in university has not opened employment doors for him. The 23-year-old, from Verulam, north of Durban, matriculated in 2015 from Mountview High School.

Two years later, and at the top of his class, Chofu decided to pursue his studies in electrical engineering: instrumentation and process at Durban University of Technology. He achieved cum laude and the Dean’s merit award for his diploma and another cum laude for his bachelor’s degree. Currently living at his home in Terrance Park with his mother, father and two brothers, Chofu said the toughest part in finding a job was the years of experience required.

MORE ON THIS Unemployed architect graduate says she applied for 100 jobs with no luck

“Graduate programmes are limited and I haven’t found much online compared to regular job ads. I think it is because most companies want people with many years of experience. But graduates don't have much experience. “They say it's very hard to get the job you are looking for. When I check the job ads on different sites it is different from what you are looking for. Also if you get that one job where you do meet the requirements, the chances of getting it is very low. Therefore I continue to apply for jobs similar to my field even when I don’t qualify.” He believed that Covid-19 has affected the economy hence, jobs are scarce.

“I've been applying for a job for months now and landing one will mean financial stability. I'd like to use my knowledge that I have acquired in the field, such as my research and technical skills. “I have received phone calls from recruiters, but they never come back to the next stage with the company.” Chofu said he’s looking to relocate to other provinces for job opportunities. “ I believe there are better opportunities in other provinces such as Joburg, whereas here in Durban, it's limited.”