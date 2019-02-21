DURBAN - POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward, following the murder of an Underberg businessman on Tuesday night.



The man, 59, died outside his home after he was stabbed in the neck. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged he had been coming out of his home when he was confronted by the suspects.



"The suspects demanded the keys to his shop and one of the robbers stabbed him in the neck, fatally wounding him. They then removed a wallet containing cash before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle."

The spokesperson for Midlands EMS, Derrick Banks, said they were called to the scene by community members.

"Unfortunately, the victim had already died, possibly due to blood loss."

Gwala added a case of murder and robbery was opened at Himeville Police Station.

"We are appealing to anyone who might have information about suspects involved in the crime to urgently contact their nearest police stations or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111."

- POST