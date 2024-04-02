WATCH: 'There are dire consequences to using Bulbul Drive' warns CPF

THE body of an unidentified man with multiple injuries was found dumped in a granadilla plantation in Bulbul Drive in Silverglen, last week. A security guard walking in the area with his dog, Gijimi, made the discovery.

Phakamani Vutha, from SAUPS Security, said Gijimi’s barking had led him in the direction of the body. “It was a few metres from a pathway created to go into the granadilla plantation. When we got to the area, there was a bad smell and then we found the body. I informed my boss, who then called the police,” he said. Community leaders at the scene said the injuries on the man included an open wound to the shoulder, possibly from a stabbing or gunshot, as well as a broken arm and several other injuries consistent with assault.

Shaun Hammond, from the Silverglen Conservancy, said the body count in the area was growing and urgent interventions were needed. “We will be working with security companies to beef up security and patrols in the area. We urge residents who notice suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area, to call the police,” Hammond said. Earlier this month, schoolchildren who were cutting fruit on Bulbul Drive, stumbled on a body.

A police source said the man was shot in his head. His hands were tied with rope and he was handcuffed. The source said they believed the body had been dumped there. Bayview Community Policing Forum (CPF) PRO, Rocky Naidoo, said the body was found near the landfill site, which is no longer in operation. “There is maintenance being done, but because the facility is closed, there is no longer the same amount of security in the vicinity.

“There have been numerous cases recently, where bodies are found. The murders are committed elsewhere and the bodies are being dumped in the Bulbul Drive area,” he said. Naidoo said Silverglen had a vibrant policing sub forum with active members, who had contained crime to a large extent. But this was not enough to deter criminals in Bulbul Drive. “This area has been demarcated as a Durban Metropolitan Open Space System (DMOSS), which means that it is a protected area,” he said.

“Sadly, there are lots of criminals lurking here because of the nature of the road. The poor lighting and winding road forces motorists to slow down. Criminals place boulders on the road to bring vehicles to a stop before they rob people. “People have been naive and not listening. High risk vehicles still travel late at night and more especially women, who are more vulnerable, continue to use the road after dark, despite warnings. “After peak hours, instead of going through Silverglen Drive, people must use an alternative route through Havenside and Bayview, which is only a few minutes more of travelling time.