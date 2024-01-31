Water crisis: Phoenix residents’ court outcome

The men who were arrested during the protest on Monday in Phoenix over water cuts have been released. Chaos erupted during one of the protest points along the Phoenix Highway. Protesters were allegedly assaulted, tear-gassed and shot with rubber bullets by the police. Police arrested four men.

Three of the accused, aged 24, 26 and 50, were charged with public violence. They appeared in the Phoenix Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Natasha Ramkisson Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, said the case against the three accused was not enrolled because of insufficient evidence. A fourth man, aged 50, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.