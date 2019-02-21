Shirley Naidoo

DURBAN - WIN a dream prom experience for you, and your partner, courtesy of POST valued at over R16 000. For all the details, get this week's edition. One of the sponsors is internationally-recognised Shirley Naidoo, of Hair Sensations, who will ensure you look ultra-glamorous.

Naidoo will also provide the girl with a set of gel nails. The prize is valued at R1 750.

She provided the following hair care tips:

Hairstyles have become more trendy: You need to have a hairdo as gorgeous as your gown. It does not matter whether it’s short or long; fish plaits, messy buns, voluminous curls, and braids are in. Braids can be styled in many ways to reflect various styles. Hairstyles should be pretty, classy and comfortable.

Hair accessories: Accessories are chosen to suit the dress and the hairstyle. It’s a choice made by the wearer – some prefer tiaras, floral pieces, and diamanté slides.

Choosing the perfect style for you: When choosing a style, you have to consider the shape of your face and ask yourself “do I have hair for it?’ Usually, kids come in with shoulder length hair and ask for long flowy curly hairstyles. Hairpieces can be used to enhance these styles. Fashion and style is more successful when you choose something that suits your personality as well as something that enhances your overall look. For example, an open-back dress draws a lot of attention, so an upstyle would be perfect for this type of dress. If you’re going for a fitted dress, a dramatic voluminous look would be great for balancing out the look. A ball gown is quite dramatic. A high sleek bun would look elegant.

