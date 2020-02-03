Durban - The decomposed body of a 47-year-old woman was found in her Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA the woman was found lying face down on her floor in her Foresthaven home by a relative.
Balram said their operations centre received a call just after 1pm from a female reporting the discovery.
"When RUSA officers arrived on scene they found SAPS members in attendance.
"It was established that a relative grew concerned after she failed to make telephonic contact with the deceased since Wednesday.