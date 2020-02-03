Woman's decomposed body found in Phoenix home









The body of a 47-year-old woman was found decomposed in her Phoenix home. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - The decomposed body of a 47-year-old woman was found in her Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA the woman was found lying face down on her floor in her Foresthaven home by a relative. Balram said their operations centre received a call just after 1pm from a female reporting the discovery. "When RUSA officers arrived on scene they found SAPS members in attendance. "It was established that a relative grew concerned after she failed to make telephonic contact with the deceased since Wednesday.

"On Saturday the relative decided to go to the woman's home. On arrival the woman said she peered through the living room window and saw the woman lying face down on the floor. Her body was in a state of decomposition."

Balram said the woman apparently lived alone and according to neighbors the deceased was last seen on Tuesday evening.

He said the cause of death is yet to be established.

Last week the decomposed body of a newborn baby was found on the rooftop of a flat in the Durban Point area.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele Point SAPS are investigating concealment of birth and no arrests have been made.

In September last year two people were arrested after decomposed body was found rolled in a carpet in her Bluff home.

Delores Ireland, 77, was found with her hands tied and showed signs of being strangled

One of the suspects accused of killing her was found dead in the holding cells at Brighton Beach.

