Youth and worship leader charged with rape: Sex toys seized from his home

The youth and worship leader at a church in Silverglen was denied bail for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court, earlier today. The 31-year-old assistant pastor, who taught children music at the church and was in charge of the church band, was arrested by Hawks KZN tracking team, Metro Police task team and Chatsworth SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, on Thursday night.

Police seized laptops, cellphones and sex toys were seized at his premises. Further charges could be added since it’s believed he had been grooming young girls for sex. The girl’s family said they were disturbed about the matter, but were relieved that the accused was denied bail. Nonhlanhla Khoza, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, praised the rapid response and arrests made by law enforcement agencies.

Watching brief for the matter, Tamara Samuel, said she was instructed by the mother of the victim to oversee the matter and provide advice. Samuels, who is also the legal head of non profit organisation, SA Outreach and Emergency Services, said the organisation intended to start a petition for the accused to not be considered for bail at following court appearances. Tootsie Francis, one of the founders of the organisation, said they stand against gender based violence and child abuse and will continue to lend support to the family.